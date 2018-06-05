Forecast: A cloudy and wet Tuesday morning

Widespread showers to start the day.

The trades are 10-15 mph now, but will strengthen to 15-20 mph by afternoon.

Showers are falling windward, mauka, and leeward. Drive with caution.

Some sunshine is expected this afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be 84 degrees.

Breezy trade winds are forecast to hold through much of the week as high pressure remains positioned to the north. Trades may slightly trend down late Wednesday through Thursday as high pressure weakens.

Although the bulk of the clouds and showers will continue to focus over windward and mauka locations, some may spill over into the leeward sections of the smaller islands periodically. Trade showers could become more active during the second half of the work week with a gradual drying trend possible through the upcoming weekend.

South-side surf is maintaining advisory status. Please use caution. Check with lifeguards before you let the kids jump in the ocean.

Waves today will be 5-8 feet south, 3-5 feet east and west, 2 feet or less north.

High surf advisory for all south shores.

Small craft advisory for the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters windward of Maui County as well as south and west of the Big Island.

Special weather statement for trace ashfall in the Ka'u District after a short-lived, 5,000 foot plume erupted about 4:30 a.m. this morning. The plume followed a magnitude 5.5 earthquake at the Kilauea summit.

- Dan Cooke

This story may be updated.

