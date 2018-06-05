Police arrest man accused of stabbing in Kalihi - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Police arrest man accused of stabbing in Kalihi

Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Kalihi on Monday afternoon.

Police arrested the suspect, Lance Moaila, for attempted murder in the stabbing on Puuhale Road around 1 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services said the 49-year-old victim was in serious condition following the incident.

It's not clear what led to the stabbing as police are still investigating.

