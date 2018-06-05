Tire fire creates large plume of smoke in Halawa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tire fire creates large plume of smoke in Halawa

HFD said tires caught on fire in the Halawa area on Monday night (Image: Hawaii News Now) HFD said tires caught on fire in the Halawa area on Monday night (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HALAWA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu firefighters battled a blaze Monday night in the Halawa area. 

Officials said they believe tires caught on fire just after 7 p.m. on Iwaena Street.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

There’s no word of any injuries.

It’s not known what caused the fire.

