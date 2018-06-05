No tsunami threat after 5.5 quake strikes near Kilauea summit

A large quake, measured at a magnitude of 5.5, struck near the summit of Kilauea on Tuesday morning. It's the latest in a series of quakes to strike the region since eruptions began early May. (Image: USGS)

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the summit of Kilauea early Tuesday, but it was not strong enough to generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake, which measured at an initial magnitude of 5.6, struck around 4:30 a.m. and was the largest of dozens to occur from late Monday through early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said an explosive eruption occurred around the time of the quake, sending a plume of about 5,000 feet into the air.

Seismic activity has remained very active since the start of eruptions in early May. The largest earthquake -- a 6.9-magnitude quake -- rocked the Big Island on May 4 and was felt as far away as Oahu.

