Former Congressman Ed Case enters Hawaii race for US House

Former Hawaii Congressman Ed Case pulled nomination papers to run for U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa's seat. (Image:Hawaii News Now/file)

Former Hawaii Congressman Ed Case is again vying to serve in the House of Representatives.

The state Office of Elections website has the Democrat listed in the contest for Hawaii's 1st Congressional District, which encompasses the densely-populated urban areas of Honolulu. Six other Democrats are in the race, including former Attorney General Doug Chin.

Fellow Democrat Colleen Hanabusa, who currently represents the district, is running for governor against incumbent David Ige.

Case's entry is another twist in an already busy election cycle.

Hawaii's primary election will be held Aug. 11.

Case represented Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District from 2002 to 2007. In 2006, he unsuccessfully challenged then-Sen. Daniel Akaka in the Democratic primary.

Four years later, he tried to return to Congress but was bested by Hanabusa,

And in 2012, he lost a primary election battle to Mazie Hirono for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Akaka.

Case is joining an already crowded field vying for the 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

Also running: state Reps. Beth Fukumoto and Kaniela Ing, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim and City Councilman Ernie Martin.

This story will be updated.

