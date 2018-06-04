Local sports broadcasting legend Jim Leahey retires - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Local sports broadcasting legend Jim Leahey retires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

For over 60 years, Jim Leahey has been the voice for University of Hawaii sports. But now, Leahey, 75, is passing the torch to the next generation of sports broadcasters as he made his retirement official earlier today.

In a career that that saw him appear on both television and radio, Leahey appeared on KGMB, KIKI, KHNL, KITV, KHET and cable over the past few decades.

Leahey, who has commentated over 1,000 games in his broadcasting career, has witnessed some of UH’s greatest athletic achievements across all sports.

Members of the local media expressed their gratitude for Leahey’s work over the years on social media:

Leahey was inducted into the University of Hawaii's Sports Circle of Honor in 2016.

