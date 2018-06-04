Local sports broadcasting legend Jim Leahey retires

For over 60 years, Jim Leahey has been the voice for University of Hawaii sports. But now, Leahey, 75, is passing the torch to the next generation of sports broadcasters as he made his retirement official earlier today.

In a career that that saw him appear on both television and radio, Leahey appeared on KGMB, KIKI, KHNL, KITV, KHET and cable over the past few decades.

Leahey, who has commentated over 1,000 games in his broadcasting career, has witnessed some of UH’s greatest athletic achievements across all sports.

Members of the local media expressed their gratitude for Leahey’s work over the years on social media:

Proud of my pops. A legend, a mentor, and one hell of a great dad. https://t.co/SVhrnfN3qE — Kanoa Leahey (@KanoaLeahey) June 5, 2018

I remember back in 2014 working at @KaLeoOHawaii, Jim caught me walking up the steps at Les Murakami Stadium to the press box and said, "You're here again? On a school night? You're gonna do alright here."



Not a bad first impression. Happy retirement, Jim. @HawaiiAthletics https://t.co/XX7WPEW4EG — David McCracken (@CrackeMc) June 5, 2018

Congratulations to the voice of UH Athletics, Jim Leahey, on his recent retirement. Last year, Jim was inducted into the UH Sports #CircleofHonor in the Class of 2016. pic.twitter.com/C7Uulw77MO — Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) June 5, 2018

One of my favorite phrases of his to hear over the years was, "Hawai?i wins! Hawai?i wins!"



An icon in the profession, thank you so much Pops for everything you've done for me over the years #legend https://t.co/hDGwbz8DTz — Tiff (@tiffersHI) June 5, 2018

Leahey was inducted into the University of Hawaii's Sports Circle of Honor in 2016.

