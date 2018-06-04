Report says Hawaii has the 9th worst state economy

A new report says Hawaii has the ninth worst state economy in the nation. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Hawaii has the ninth worst state economy in the country, according to a report by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The ranking was a part of the website’s 2018 Best & Worst State Economies list.

While composing the rankings, WalletHub examined key indicators of economic performance and strength across the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Hawaii ranked dead last in two areas: Median annual household income adjusted for cost of living, and exports per capita.

The state also ranked third worst in terms of the number of jobs in high-tech industries.

Washington state has the best economy, while Louisiana has the worst, according to the report.

