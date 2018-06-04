Roosevelt's Foster named Gatorade Hawaii Softball Player of the Year

Roosevelt’s High School’s Mari Foster was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Hawaii Softball Player of the Year today for her outstanding performance on the field and inside the classroom.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award announced later this month, Foster led the Rough Riders (15-3) to the Division I tournament play-in game. She batted .604 (29-for-48) from the plate with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 23 runs and posted a .627 on-base percentage.
Additionally, Foster posted a 1.333 slugging percentage.
From the mound, Foster went 2-0 with a 0.39 ERA, striking out 14 while allowing just five hits over 18 innings pitched. She is also a three-time Division I Oahu Interscholastic Association East First-Team selection.
@RoughRidersRHS Congrats to Mari Foster, Hawaii's 2017-18 @Gatorade State Softball Player of the Year. #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/MiQD3bovlI— Hudl (@Hudl) June 4, 2018
The Roosevelt star signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Pacific Lutheran University this fall. On top of her excellent play on the field, Foster was the optimoy of a student-athlete throughout the school year with a 3.58 GPA.
Foster joins recent Gatorade Hawaii Softball Players of the Year Jocelyn Alo (2016-17 & 2015-16, Campbell High School), Shearyna Labasan (2014-15, Maryknoll School), Aubree Kim (2013-14, Mililani High School), Jaci Young (2012-13, Punahou School), Keiki Carlos (2011-12 & 2010-11, Mid-Pacific Institute), Katie Manuma (2009-10, Campbell High School), Brittney Guro (2008-09, ‘Iolani School), Amber Waracka (2007–08, Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama), and Nicole Alconcel (2006-07, Henry Perrine Baldwin High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
