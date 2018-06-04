Lava claims dozens more homes as flow cuts its way to the sea

Fierce eruptions in lower Puna show no signs of letting up. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

Lava cut off a major access point on Saturday morning effectively isolating the Vacationland and Kapoho communities. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Fire crews believe that several homes near Green Lake may have been overrun by lava on Saturday. (Image: Sen. Kai Kahele)

Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.

Hawaii County Civil Defense authorities say the number of homes claimed by lava is now at 117. That's up from 87 on Friday.

The latest estimate for the amount of land in lower Puna covered by lava: 7.7 square miles.

Meanwhile, officials said Monday that lava started cascading into the ocean at Kapoho Bay late Sunday.

Aerial images of a half-mile wide flow hitting the sea showed large plumes of "laze," a toxic steam mixed with glass fragments.

The ongoing flow is being fed by huge fountains spewing from fissure no. 8, and follows a dramatic weekend in lower Puna.

Highways 132 and 137 remain shut down due to lava inundation.

On Sunday, three people who were trapped by lava in Kapoho and Vacationland were airlifted out.

The state is issuing citations to those who needed to be rescued from mandatory evacuation areas.

Meanwhile, a 5.5-magnitude quake rattled the Big Island just before 4 p.m. Sunday near Kilauea's summit. No tsunami was generated.

It was among the strongest of at least 500 quakes recorded on the Big Island over the weekend. U.S. Geological Survey officials said that was most earthquakes recorded in a 24-hour period on Hawaii Island since the eruptions started over a month ago.

Also over the weekend, the flow apparently evaporated Green Lake, which was the largest freshwater lake in the islands. By about 10 a.m. Saturday, lava had crawled into Kapoho Crater, creating a huge steam plume when it hit Green Lake.

The plume had ceased by 1:30 p.m. and an aerial assessment revealed the lava appeared to have filled the lake and evaporated all the water. Green Lake is believed to be four centuries old, and at least one study put its depth at 200 feet in spots.

The devastating flow that cut through Kapoho can all be sourced back to fissure no. 8, which has been creating fountains of lava since early last week.

Meanwhile, a mandatory evacuation zone remains in place for about half of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates. Officials began enforcing the new rules Friday.

The evacuation order covers the area from Pomaikai Street to Malama Street, where ongoing eruptions and toxic emissions are making conditions unsafe.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists say the lava fountaining from fissure no. 8 is the hottest they've ever detected in this eruption and the flow it's feeding is capable of moving upwards of 600 yards per hour.

This story will be updated.

