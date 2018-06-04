'It's saddening': Massive river of lava wipes out hundreds of homes

Lava sets a home ablaze in Kapoho, where a flow has claimed hundreds of properties. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

Fountains as high as 220 feet tall shoot from fissure no. 9 in Leilani Estates. (Image: Mick Kalber/Tropical Visions Video)

Lava has completely covered Vacationland and is pouring into the ocean (Image: USGS)

Just a few days ago, Kapoho Bay was a picturesque vacation destination for many. Now, the area is completely covered by lava after a slow-moving flow pushed its way through the neighborhood, claiming hundreds of homes in what was considered to be the most destructive day of any eruption in modern times.

"It's saddening, it's disheartening to see it go like that," said Jason Hill, whose father lives in Kapoho. "The anxiety lies in what happens next."

And it not only took homes, it completely filled Kapoho Bay, extending 0.8 miles from the coastline.

To the south, lava has inundated all of Vacationland and is entering the water at a nearby series of tide pools. To the north, lava has covered all but a small portion of Kapoho Beach Lots.

On Tuesday, the governor issued a second supplemental emergency proclamation, with rules to help shelters, law enforcement and disaster response.

The destruction wrought in a matter of days in the area eclipses the number of homes destroyed in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, where the eruptions first started more than a month ago.

Officials haven't yet released the total number of homes destroyed in Kapoho. But the assessment that "hundreds" more had been claimed by lava comes just a day after the official figure was put at 159.

Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator, said there were at least 350 homes at Kapoho Beach Lots and 140 in Vacationland. Most of those homes are believed to have been lost.

"It's a slow-moving flow. Nothing stops it," Magno said. "The volcano is going strong."

There was some confusion on Tuesday concerning Big Island Mayor Harry Kim's second home in Vacationland. It was initially thought lost to lava, but county officials later said it had been spared. A final account confirms that the home is indeed gone.

"The most recent aerial surveillance appears to show that Mayor Kim's house in lower Puna was destroyed sometime today by the lava flow," said David Mace, spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe said his own vacation home in Kapoho Beach Lots was also threatened by lava. He said the area is a mix of vacation rentals and year-round residences.

"For us it's more of a vacation area, but for those who live there permanently, they're trying to figure out where they're going to be living," he said.

Kirk Rahmer became one of dozens of people who lost their homes over the weekend, when he saw that his home of 18 years had been claimed by lava.

“I left a lot of things behind because I didn’t want to feel as if I was abandoning my home," Rahmer said. "So I’m real sad. I’ve always considered myself a tenant of Pele, so this may be my eviction notice.”

Aerial images of the half-mile wide flow hitting the sea off Kapoho also showed large plumes of "laze," a toxic steam mixed with glass fragments.

Kathy Emery, who evacuated from her 5-acre farm in Kapoho, said she doesn't know if she has a home to go back to.

"Right now, we don't have anything. And I don't know what to do," she said. "I wish I could just find out if I have a house."

The ongoing flow is all being fed by huge fountainsspewing from fissure no. 8, and follows a dramatic weekend in lower Puna.

Highways 132 and 137 remain shut down due to lava inundation.

On Sunday, three people who were trapped by lava in Kapoho and Vacationland were airlifted out.

The state is issuing citations to those who needed to be rescued from mandatory evacuation areas.

Seismic activity, meanwhile, remains very active at Kilauea.

On Tuesday morning, a 5.6-magnitude quake struck near the summit. And on Sunday afternoon, 5.5-magnitude quake centered near Kilauea's summit rocked the Big Island. No tsunamis were generated by either earthquake.

Since May 4, some 9,900 quakes have rattled Hawaii Island, the USGS said.

Also over the weekend, lava apparently evaporated Green Lake, which was the largest freshwater lake in the islands. By about 10 a.m. Saturday, lava had crawled into Kapoho Crater, creating a huge steam plume when it hit Green Lake.

The plume had ceased by 1:30 p.m. and an aerial assessment revealed the lava appeared to have filled the lake and evaporated all the water. Green Lake is believed to be four centuries old, and at least one study put its depth at 200 feet in spots.

The devastating flow that cut through Kapoho can all be sourced back to fissure no. 8, which has been creating fountains of lava for 12 days straight. On Tuesday, authorities said the height of fountains shooting from the fissure had declined — from about 250 feet to about 160.

Ahead of the flow, authorities urged residents in Kapoho and Vacationland to flee. Hundreds are now staying in emergency shelters.

Separately, a mandatory evacuation zone remains in place for about half of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates. Officials began enforcing the new rules Friday.

The evacuation order covers the area from Pomaikai Street to Malama Street, where ongoing eruptions and toxic emissions are making conditions unsafe.

