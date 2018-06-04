2018 Miss Hawaii Penelope Ng Pack

There were lots of laughter, smiles, cheering, determination and tears this past Saturday night at the Hawaii Theatre. At the end, Penelope Ng Pak was crowned Miss Hawaii 2018.

She was crowned on stage by Miss Hawaii 2017 Katheryn Teruya and capped off a fun-filled but competitive evening. There were 16 contestants, and they competed in Swimsuit, Evening Wear and the Q&A portions of the evening.

Ng Pak will now prepare as she goes on to compete on the national stage; She will be in the Miss America Pageant that will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Ng Pak lives in Honolulu; a graduate of Punahou School and American University. Her platform is "Page by Page: Helping Kids Read To Succeed".

Her mother ran for the Miss Hawaii title 30 years ago. Both are "extremely ecstatic"!



Results

Swimsuit Competition:

Tiffany Johnson Miss Paradise Latina

Talent Competition:

Tiffany Johnson Miss Paradise Latina (Dance, "All That Jazz")

4th Runner Up

Keahi Delovio Miss Kaka'ako

3rd Runner Up

Kanoe Shizuru Miss Central O'ah

2nd Runner Up

Carissa Kano Miss Windward O’ahu

1st Runner Up

Tiffany Johnson Miss Paradise Latina

Miss Hawaii 2018

Penelope Ng Pack (Miss Chinatown Hawaii)

