2018 Miss Hawaii Penelope Ng Pack

There were lots of laughter, smiles, cheering, determination and tears this past Saturday night at the Hawaii Theatre. At the end, Penelope Ng Pak was crowned Miss Hawaii 2018.
She was crowned on stage by Miss Hawaii 2017 Katheryn Teruya and capped off a fun-filled but competitive evening. There were 16 contestants, and they competed in Swimsuit, Evening Wear and the Q&A portions of the evening.
Ng Pak will now prepare as she goes on to compete on the national stage; She will be in the Miss America Pageant that will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
Ng Pak lives in Honolulu; a graduate of Punahou School and American University. Her platform is "Page by Page: Helping Kids Read To Succeed".
Her mother ran for the Miss Hawaii title 30 years ago. Both are "extremely ecstatic"!
Results
Swimsuit Competition:
Tiffany Johnson Miss Paradise Latina
Talent Competition:
Tiffany Johnson Miss Paradise Latina (Dance, "All That Jazz")
4th Runner Up
Keahi Delovio Miss Kaka'ako
3rd Runner Up
Kanoe Shizuru Miss Central O'ah
2nd Runner Up
Carissa Kano Miss Windward O’ahu
1st Runner Up
Tiffany Johnson Miss Paradise Latina
Miss Hawaii 2018
Penelope Ng Pack (Miss Chinatown Hawaii)
Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.