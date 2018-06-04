Japanese royalty in Hawaii to mark 150 years since immigration to islands

Japan’s prince and princess are in Hawaii this week to mark the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigration to the islands.

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko will be in town until June 8.

They’re scheduled to lay a wreath at the National Cemetery of the Pacific and pay their respects at the Ehime Maru Memorial in Kakaako on Monday afternoon.

During the trip, the prince and princess will be speaking with Gov. David Ige and descendants of Japanese immigrants. Prince Akishino is also expected to deliver a speech encouraging closer relations between Hawaii and Japan.

The ceremony is normally held in Japan, but will be held in Hawaii to mark the occasion.

This would mark their first trip to the islands.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.