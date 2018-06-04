Eddie Flores Real Estate Lifetime Achievement Award for Hawaii Business Magazine

Many people make the common mistake of thinking that Eddie Flores, Jr.’s first business was L & L Drive-In, but real estate is where it all began for the 71-year-old

As a high school student from a poor family, he did a book report on “How I Turned $1,000 into a Million in Real Estate in My Spare Time,” which inspired his entrepreneurialism. Today, Flores has a long list of awards and accolades in the real estate industry. He was the first Asian American to receive the Certified Business Counselor and Dignified Real Estate Instructor designations as well as founding the Eddie Flores Real Estate Continuing Education school. Flores has been recognized by the real estate industry as the “Highest Rated Instructor,” “Educator of the Year,” “Volunteer of the Year,” “Certified Business Counselor of the Year” and “The Investment Group Realtor of the Year.” Hawaii Business is proud to honor Eddie Flores, Jr. with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at this year’s Top 100 in Real Estate.

