Eddie Flores Real Estate Lifetime Achievement Award for Hawaii B - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Eddie Flores Real Estate Lifetime Achievement Award for Hawaii Business Magazine

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Many people make the common mistake of thinking that Eddie Flores, Jr.’s first business was L & L Drive-In, but real estate is where it all began for the 71-year-old

As a  high school student from a poor family, he did a book report on “How I Turned $1,000 into a Million in Real Estate in My Spare Time,” which inspired his entrepreneurialism. Today, Flores has a long list of awards and accolades in the real estate industry. He was the first Asian American to receive the Certified  Business Counselor  and  Dignified  Real Estate Instructor designations as well as founding the Eddie Flores Real Estate Continuing Education school. Flores has been recognized by the real estate industry as the “Highest Rated Instructor,” “Educator of the Year,” “Volunteer of the Year,” “Certified Business Counselor of the Year” and “The Investment Group Realtor of the Year.” Hawaii Business is proud to honor Eddie Flores, Jr. with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at this year’s Top 100 in Real Estate.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Hawaii News Now headlinesNewsMore>>

  • Starbucks CEO stepping down

    Starbucks CEO stepping down

    Monday, June 4 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:06:04 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:11:49 GMT

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced Monday that he would step down by the end of the month.

    More >>

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced Monday that he would step down by the end of the month.

    More >>

  • As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    As police close in, suspect in 4 Arizona slayings kills self

    Sunday, June 3 2018 11:58 PM EDT2018-06-04 03:58:38 GMT
    Monday, June 4 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:12:02 GMT
    (Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...(Phoenix Police Department via AP). This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic...

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

    Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.

    More >>

  • Lava enters ocean in Kapoho, raising more concerns about 'laze'

    Lava enters ocean in Kapoho, raising more concerns about 'laze'

    Monday, June 4 2018 5:05 PM EDT2018-06-04 21:05:08 GMT

    The Big Island will start enforcing a mandatory evacuation order parts of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates on Thursday. 

    More >>

    The Big Island will start enforcing a mandatory evacuation order parts of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates on Thursday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly