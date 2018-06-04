Tagovailoa and teammates get stuck on boat, Saban actually smiles

Last week, Nick Saban took some of his Alabama Crimson Tide football players out on boats and jet skis on Lake Tuscaloosa. At some point in the day Saban's boat ran out of gas with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, linebacker Terrell Lewis, and a handful of other Tide players on board.
Nick Saban and some Alabama football players were stranded in the middle of a lake after running out of gas??pic.twitter.com/smyZePlR8w— CollegeFB News (@CollegeFBNCAA) June 1, 2018
In an unexpected turn of events, being stranded made the generally stoic Saban crack a rare smile and even a laugh while the boat waited for help.
In the full video, which appeared on Alabama football's twitter page, it seems the group made it safely back to shore after all.
Why not Bama? Leadership Team Lake Day ????#OutplayYesterday#Ray-Ray#RollTide pic.twitter.com/FIswGdRiOK— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 1, 2018
