Former state Sen. Hee announces he's withdrawing from race for governor

Clayton Hee says he will not be running for governor (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

Former state Sen. Clayton Hee on Monday announced he's withdrawing as a candidate for governor, saying he couldn’t outspend the other two candidates.

“We believe that both David Ige and Colleen Hanabusa will spend millions of dollars in the media blitz prior to the Primary Election on August 11th,” Hee said, in a statement. “We believe our message is a clarion call for a departure of the same old same old and that rail is the biggest financial blight in the history of Hawaii, we simply cannot match the huge sums of money my opponents are prepared to spend as well as the super pacs that have formed on their behalf."

Hee said he will instead run in the state senator race for district 23 -- covering parts of Windward Oahu, Central Oahu and the North Shore -- which he represented from 2003 to 2014.

“I believe I can still make a difference for all my supporters who have been with me since my days in the legislature,” he said. “This senate race wouldn’t be an election based on campaign money but on legislative experience and effectiveness.”

Hee is expected to make the official announcement at 11 a.m.

This comes just a few days after dozens of bright yellow signs and banners were posted in several spots along Kalanianaole Highway, accusing Hee of domestic violence.

A newly-formed political action committee called Women Against Domestic Violence in Hawaii was behind the campaign against Hee.

The allegations stem from 1989 divorce documents where Hee's ex wife, Lyla Berg, accused him of verbal and physical abuse.

Hee denied the allegations and said it's unfortunate something as personal as divorce documents would be used against him.

This story will be updated.

