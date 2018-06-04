Forecast: Passing showers, breezy trade winds in store

The trade winds continue to blow in the breezy category for most neighborhoods across the state.

Showers will fall mainly windward and mauka but come leeward at times due to the stronger winds.

High today in Honolulu will be 86 degrees.

Trade wind weather will continue through the forecast period as a surface high to our north shifts southwest through Wednesday, then moves east afterwards through next weekend. Trade showers may become more active after midweek as an upper low moves southwest over the area.

Surf is large and dangerous along all south shores. Waves will be 5-8 feet along south shores, 3-5 feet east and west, 2 feet or less north.

High surf advisory for all south shores through Tuesday morning.

Small craft advisory for Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, Maui County coastal waters, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

Special weather statement for trace ashfall in the Ka'u District and communities along Highway 11 southwest of Volcano Town.

- Dan Cooke

