Nearly 1 year after deadly plane crash near Waipio, NTSB says plane was overloaded

A small plane with four people on board went missing Friday evening, and a search and rescue effort is centered on West Oahu.

The small plane crash that claimed four lives in Kunia is being invested by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A new NTSB report says the plane that crashed in a remote area near Waipio was overloaded (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

The single-engine plane that crashed in the mountains above Waipio, killing four people, was more than 60 pounds over its weight limit when it took off, a new report by the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The Beech 19A fixed wing single-engine aircraft, with tail number N6142, crashed in the remote mountains almost a year ago, on July 28.

According to the new report released Monday, the 29-year-old pilot made three 360-degree loops before crashing into the mountains at the remote Pohakea Pass -- 15 minutes after taking off from the Honolulu airport.

A witness told NTSB that the plane was flying “very low” and saw that the plane was making a turn. That’s when it went out of view and he heard a “boom" followed by silence.

The wreckage was found – with all parts located in the same vicinity -- in the mountain range between Waipio and Schofield Barracks. Investigators said they couldn’t get to the site until just two months ago because of its remote location.

Four people died in the crash, including Gerrit Evensen, his girlfriend Heather Riley, Alexis Aaron, and pilot Dean Hutton.

Aircraft Maintenance Hawaii owner Jahn Mueller, who rented out the aircraft, also owned another plane that went down under the Moanalua Freeway last year, injuring three men.

