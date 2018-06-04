Nearly 1 year after deadly plane crash near Waipio, NTSB says plane was overloaded

The small plane crash that claimed four lives in Kunia is being invested by the National Transportation Safety Board.More >>
The small plane crash that claimed four lives in Kunia is being invested by the National Transportation Safety Board.More >>
A small plane with four people on board went missing Friday evening, and a search and rescue effort is centered on West Oahu.More >>
A small plane with four people on board went missing Friday evening, and a search and rescue effort is centered on West Oahu.More >>
Mobile users may need to click here to see photos. Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.More >>
Mobile users may need to click here to see photos. Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.More >>
PHOTOS: 2018 Na Hoku Hanohano AwardsMore >>
PHOTOS: 2018 Na Hoku Hanohano AwardsMore >>
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.More >>
Volcanic activity at Halemaumau crater has officials and Big Island residents concerned about air quality in Puna.More >>
Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Lei Day in Hawaii.More >>
Every year, May 1 is celebrated as Lei Day in Hawaii.More >>
PHOTOS: Increased volcanic activity at KilaueaMore >>
PHOTOS: Increased volcanic activity at KilaueaMore >>