Forecast: Locally breezy trades start the work week

Strong high pressure to the northeast will keep northeast trade winds at 10-20 miles per hour for most areas. Only a few showers are riding on those winds. An upper level trough is forecast to move over the state mid week, which will weaken the trades a bit and bring a few more clouds. Showers could become more widespread near the end of the week.

At the beach, a swell is expected to peak just below advisory levels for south facing shores, with a west wrap pushing waves to 3 to 5 feet. East shores are also at 3 to 5, with fishing and diving conditions for north shores. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.