Against all odds:This high school student graduated by turning tragedy into triumph

Cody Sugai was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation when he was in the fourth grade. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Earning a high school diploma is a major life accomplishment for most people, but for one Hawaii student — the ability to stand on the graduation stage with his classmates was extra-special.

Cody Sugai turned his tassle on Sunday afternoon along with 112 students in Hawaii Baptist Academy's 2018 graduating class. However, unlike most of his classmates, Sugai's graduation was the culmination of days spent in and out of the classroom — and hospital.

In February of 2010, Sugai was diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malformation, or AVM, after multiple blood vessels in his brain burst, causing him to suffer multiple strokes. The affliction put him in a coma for two and a half weeks.

When he came out of his coma, the recent Hawaii Baptist Academy graduate had to relearn everything from standing up, to drinking water.

In December of 2015, Sugai's AVM struck again, when he was struck by a debilitating stroke that weakened the left side of his body. Soon after being treated again, Sugai was determined to continue his love for sports by joining the Hawaiian Baptist Academy's bowling team shortly after his recovery.

"Everything I've put into not only my physical health, and my school work, and all of my friendships, and everyone who has been there for me — to see that all culminate tonight at graduation — its amazing, and I thank God for it," Sugai said after his graduation.

Sugai plans on attending Seattle Pacific University in the fall.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.