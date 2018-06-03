74th Miss Hawaii crowned at the Historic Hawaii Theatre

With a show-stopping voice and a beaming smile, Penelope Ng Pack clinched the Miss Hawaii 2018 crown Saturday night at the Hawaii Theatre.

Ng Pack is a proud 2016 graduate of the American University where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

She beat out 15 other women to bring home the title after competing in the interview, swimsuit, talent, evening wear and on-stage question categories.

For her talent, she sang a jazzy rendition of the song "They Just Keep Moving the Line."

She is the 74th woman to carry the Miss Hawaii title.

She says her path to the crown helped her discover who she was inside.

"It's been more than a year and a half-long journey. There's a lot of workouts, dieting and talent practice that goes into it, but I think what really helped me grow the most this year was learning about where I came from," Ng Pack said.

The Honolulu-native is a 2012 Alumna of Punahou School. She a former Miss Chinatown Hawaii who dedicates herself to her platform, "Page by Page: Helping Kids Read to Succeed."

"My dad would read to me almost every night when I was little and my mom would take us to visit the library often. I've loved reading ever since," she said.

Over the next year, she plans to use the Miss Hawaii title to bring awareness to childhood literacy while working as an advocate for the Children's Miracle Network.

"Miss Hawaii is an ambassador, communicator and a story teller so I'm so fortunate to be able to tell my story this year," Ng Pack added.

In addition to the crown and thousands of dollars in scholarships, she walked away with the special Spirit Award for highest ticket sales, and an additional community service award.

She will now prepare to represent Hawaii at the Miss America competition in Atlantic City this September.

Contestant Tiffany Johnson walked away with the awards for best in talent and swimsuit. She was awarded first runner-up while Miss Windward Oahu, Carissa Kano took second runner-up.

