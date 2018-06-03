Alo's national title run ends as Sooners fall to Huskies 3-0

Jocelyn Alo's freshman campaign has been historically dominant. However, it'll end without a national title. The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners fell to the University of Washington 3-0 on Sunday.
Locked in. We #Believe. #ChampionshipMindset?? pic.twitter.com/UlqBKblznr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 3, 2018
Alo tied a Division I freshman record with 30 home runs this season. In Sunday's semifinal match she couldn't quite recreate that magic. But, while none of her hits cleared the fences, she did manage to go 2-for-3 at the dish. Twice she was left stranded on base. And, the rookie sensation accounted for two of the Oklahoma's seven hits in the game.
The Campbell alum ended year with a team high .424 batting average. And, she told reporters she has no plans on slowing down as she sets her sights on next season.
“I’m just going to take everything that they [the seniors] have taught me on and off the field, and we’re going to come back stronger next year,” Alo told reporters after the game.
Another remarkable season in the books for @OU_Softball! Congrats on a great run! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/U3JhzAAlEz— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 3, 2018
Hawaii will still be represented at the WCWS. U.W. boasts two local products, infielder Nawai Kaupe hails from Wailuku, Maui, and catcher Rachel Ogasawara is a Kamehameha alum from Mililani.
Hawaii News Now
