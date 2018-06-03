A fun-filled 'Museum of Aloha' opens at Pearlridge Center

Visitors to the museum can weave their way through dozens of lei. (Image: Pearlridge center, Museum of Aloha)

Confetti and brightly colored balloons are a fun part of the attraction. (Image: Pearlride Center, Museum of Aloha)

A new attraction is drawing families to a fun-filled display at Pearlridge Center.

It's called the Museum of Aloha. It opened Friday and is a collection of interactive items.

Some of the most popular include a confetti volcano, balloon tunnel, lei room and a streamer photo booth.

The painted angel wings on the wall also allows for a perfect photo-op.

The hands-on attraction is located at the uptown center court and will be open until July 1.

It's a part of the mall's popular summer exhibit series.

Tickets are $10 per person, keiki age 2 and under are free.

