A fun-filled 'Museum of Aloha' opens at Pearlridge Center

Confetti and brightly colored balloons are a fun part of the attraction. (Image: Pearlride Center, Museum of Aloha)
Visitors to the museum can weave their way through dozens of lei. (Image: Pearlridge center, Museum of Aloha)
PEARL CITY, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A new attraction is drawing families to a fun-filled display at Pearlridge Center.

It's called the Museum of Aloha. It opened Friday and is a collection of interactive items. 

Some of the most popular include a confetti volcano, balloon tunnel, lei room and a streamer photo booth. 

The painted angel wings on the wall also allows for a perfect photo-op.

The hands-on attraction is located at the uptown center court and will be open until July 1.

It's a part of the mall's popular summer exhibit series. 

Tickets are $10 per person, keiki age 2 and under are free.

