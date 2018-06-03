Honolulu police investigate apparent smash and grab in Aiea

HPD is investigating an apparent smash and grab that happened in Aiea on Saturday (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu police are investigating after an apparent smash and grab left the owners of a store in Aiea badly shaken.

Just after noon on Saturday, a suspect allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the Paul J. Armbruster Goldsmith in Aiea Town Square, according to police.

The store's owners told HPD that the suspect slammed a heavy water bottle through a glass display case, and grabbed several necklaces including four gold rope chains and a gold cross pendant. The suspect then made off with jewelry — despite a customer's attempt to chase him down.

Witnesses say the man jumped into a white Kia Soul with the license plate TBW 874.

There have been no arrests, and HPD officers are still investigating.

This story may be updated.

