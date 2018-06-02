Forecast: Stable trades, just a few windward showers

Locally breezy trade winds will bring clouds and some showers for windward areas for the next few days. An area of strong high pressure responsible for the trades will move a little closer to the islands Sunday, boosting the wind speeds up a bit before gradually tapering off around Tuesday or Wednesday. Conditions are rather stable with no organized areas of moisture, so we should have mostly dry weather with most of the showers, if any, focused on windward and mauka areas.

We're still keeping a close watch on ash and other volcanic emissions from Kilauea volcano, both at the summit and in lower Puna. While most of the state will enjoy trades, winds will be lighter for portions of east Hawaii; anyone in the immediate vicinity of those areas can expect continued heavy emissions, depending on activity.

At the beach, there's a new south swell that is expected to build Sunday and could bring waves to advisory level heights when it peaks Sunday night and Monday. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until Tuesday morning for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

