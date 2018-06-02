Filling in the gaps: New law bolsters financial aid to UH students

UH community college students pose with Gov. David Ige after he signs the Hawaii Promise Bill. (Image: University of Hawaii System)

Thanks to a new law, University of Hawaii community college students will have more access to need-based aid.

Gov. David Ige signed the Hawaii Promise Bill no Friday at Honolulu Community College, providing an additional $700,000 to the Hawaii Promise Scholarship fund. The funds will be dispersed to students attending the seven UH community colleges, in the upcoming school year.

Educators estimate that the new funding will aid between 500 and 600 UH students.

The $2.2 million Hawaii Promise scholarship program was implemented in Fall of 2017. Students in the program received an average grant of $1,200.

"The Hawaii Promise program helped me out," said Honolulu Community College Student, Aukai Rieman. "The last two semesters I received books, and I live in Nanakuli, so it helped with travel."

"That was a big thing for me," Rieman said.

In the 2017-2018 academic school year, around 1,500 students benefited from the scholarship program. The supplemental appropriation is to help the UH system meet the increasing demand for aid.

"Hawaii Promise is a program to fill a gap between what a family can afford and the actual cost of attending community college here in Hawaii," Ige said.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.