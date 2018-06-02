City requests public input on proposed rule changes to shore, surf events

A dispute over permitting may jeopardize whether the World Surf League continues to hold championship tour competitions for Hawaii surfers on the North Shore.

A dispute over permitting may jeopardize whether the World Surf League continues to hold championship tour competitions for Hawaii surfers on the North Shore.

The 2018 WSL Championship Tour season will commence on March 11, 2018 with the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast at Snapper Rocks in Australia.

The 2018 WSL Championship Tour season will commence on March 11, 2018 with the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast at Snapper Rocks in Australia.

In early July, the city will be hosting a public forum concerning recent changes to shore water events on Oahu. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

The city will be hosting a meeting in early July to discuss changes to permitting rules for surf and shore water events on Oahu.

At the hearing, city officials will be discussing several recent rule changes including new procedures regarding permit applications, establishing new deadlines, and the deletion of the appeals process. The hearing, which is open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. on July 3 at the Mission Memorial Building.

“The proposed changes to the rules for Shore Water Events are the result of careful consideration and input from longtime representatives of the surf community,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a statement.

“Our goal is to improve the selection and permitting process in order to better serve competitive surfing, provide fair access to Oahu waters for our community, and protect the surfing culture brought to the rest of the world by our first people, our Native Hawaiians,” Caldwell said.

The full list of amendments and additions to the current rules can be found on the city's website.

“We encourage the public to carefully review these rules in the month proceeding this public hearing,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota, in a statement. “We believe that a good understanding of the proposed changes will lead to a more fluid and productive public hearing next month.”

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.