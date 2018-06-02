Organizations to host insurance forum for residents affected by lava flows

As the number of homes lost to lava since eruptions began climbs to 87, many lower Puna residents are uncertain about what — if anything — they'll have to return to, and how they will be able to rebuild.

On Thursday, several Big Island organizations will be holding a forum for residents affected by lava to discuss and analyze the role their insurance policies could play in their financial futures.

The forum, which will be held at the Hawaiian Shores Community Association Building from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., is being hosted by United Policy Holders, Hawaii County Bar Associates, and representatives from Hawaii Public Adjusters. Professionals from all three groups will be available to answer any policy-related questions residents may have.

After the presentation, representatives will also be providing residents with additional sources of information and professional help.

