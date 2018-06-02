7 people cited for loitering in lava zone will have to appear in court

Fiery red lava lights up the night sky as it marches downslope toward the sea. (Image: National Guard)

Seven people will now have to appear in court after they were cited for loitering in the volcano disaster zone, the DLNR said Saturday.

The individuals were all caught within lower Puna Friday night, where mandatory evacuation orders are in place.

State officials identified the individuals as:

Joseph Tomaselli

Steven Vige, 64, of California

Dilbert Shaw, 35, of Lahaina

Larrick Euband, 34, of Lahaina

Matt Magura, 20, from Germany

Michael Eisgruber, 23, from New York State.

Joseph Anthony of Hong Kong

DLNR officials said they confiscated an entrance placard from Tomaselli because it was allegedly not being used for its intended purpose of getting personal items during the evacuation.

And a camera was taken as evidence from Joseph Anthony after he was caught in the Kapoho Beach Lots area.

Those cited will have to appear in court to face charges of loitering in a disaster zone under Hawaii County code.

For weeks, officials have reminded the public that the eruption in Leilani Estates is not the time for sightseeing.

The public is advised to stay away from the area. Only select residents will be permitted within the disaster zone to claim personal belongings.

Earlier this week, officials cited a California man for flying a drone within the restricted airspace over the lava.

