Get your pet blessed at the annual Chinowa blessing ceremony

It's a Japanese tradition that brings blessings to your family's furry friends.

Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha - Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu is holding their annual Chinowa Blessing for People and Pets.

The shrine is welcoming the public to bring their animals, big or small, on June 3 to get blessed.

"Leashed or caged pets and people of all faiths are welcome for a complimentary blessing steeped in ancient tradition," organizers said.

The blessings will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the shrine, located at 1239 Olomea Street, next to Honolulu Ford Kalihi.

The annual event is popular among local families. In years past, pet owners have brought anything from dogs and cats to more exotic animals like lizards, chameleons, fish and even a chicken to get blessed.

For over a decade, the shrine has been offering the Chinowa Blessing ceremony. It also honors the special bond between a pet and owners.

No reservations are required. Street parking will be available on Olomea Street or at Damien Memorial School. There will be a free shuttle to and from shrine.

