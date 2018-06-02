WATCH: Wong saves the day for Cardinals with 2nd walk-off home r - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WATCH: Wong saves the day for Cardinals with 2nd walk-off home run of season

ST. LOUIS , MISSOURI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

For the second time this season, Kolten Wong saved the day for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The former Rainbow Warrior baseball star gave the Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning today, his fourth home run of the season.

The solo shot to right field marked the second time this season that Wong has walked off for the Cardinals and the seventh time St. Louis has stolen a game from its opposition in the final inning of play. 

Despite being one of the best defensive players in baseball, Wong's offense hasn't always been his calling card. But with the game on the line, there aren't many other players in baseball this season who can be trusted to make a play in the clutch.

Wong, a Big Island native who is still raising funds for those affected by the volcanic activities back home, hopes that his recent offensive surge is just the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

The Cardinals are currently 31-25 on the season.

