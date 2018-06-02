WATCH: Wong saves the day for Cardinals with 2nd walk-off home run of season

For the second time this season, Kolten Wong saved the day for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The former Rainbow Warrior baseball star gave the Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning today, his fourth home run of the season.

ANOTHER ONE.

Kolten Wong wins it for the #STLCards with his second-walk off homer of the season and the Cardinals' seventh walk-off win this year. pic.twitter.com/nbEtDTswkG — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 2, 2018

The solo shot to right field marked the second time this season that Wong has walked off for the Cardinals and the seventh time St. Louis has stolen a game from its opposition in the final inning of play.

Despite being one of the best defensive players in baseball, Wong's offense hasn't always been his calling card. But with the game on the line, there aren't many other players in baseball this season who can be trusted to make a play in the clutch.

Kolten Wong hit his 2nd walk-off HR this season today. He's the only MLB player with multiple walk-off HR so far this season.



The Cardinals' 5 walk-off HR this season are already tied for their most in any season in franchise history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2018

Wong, a Big Island native who is still raising funds for those affected by the volcanic activities back home, hopes that his recent offensive surge is just the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

Kolten Wong after hitting a walk-off homer: "I've been grinding so hard these past three months, trying to figure out what's going on. To have two walk-offs this early in the season — hopefully special things are to come." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/MAlZyne2NQ — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 2, 2018

The Cardinals are currently 31-25 on the season.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.