WATCH: Tagovailoa turns heads during Day 1 of Elite 11 camp

Much like his older brother did back in 2016, Taulia Tagovailoa is already turning heads at the Elite 11 quarterback competition this weekend.

With Day 1 in the books, Tagovailoa has shown off the accuracy and quick release that earned him a scholarship offer to the University of Alabama next season. He is one of two Crimson Tide commits at the competition along with Paul Tyson, the great grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant.

While Taulia is not considered to be the same type of athlete that his older brother Tua is, his arm talent is apparent.

Here's a look at Taulia's highlights from Day 1 of the Elite 11:

According to SEC Country’s Chris Kirschner, Taulia’s ability to throw the ball has many of the quarterback camp counselors comparing him to his brother already.

“There aren’t many quarterbacks in the 2019 class that have as strong of an arm as Tagovailoa. I also like that he gets the ball out of his hand quickly, something a lot of Elite 11 counselors mentioned throughout the day. One counselor actually said he believed Taulia had a quicker release than his older brother,” Kirschner said.

Taulia looking sharp so far today — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 2, 2018

Where Tagovailoa ranks among the country's top high school signal-callers when the camp concludes is anyone’s guess. But the future is bright for the Alabama football team with the Tagovailoa brothers under center.

