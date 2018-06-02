Moped rider, 23, dies in crash on Waialae Ave.

The crash happened fronting the 7-11 on Waialae Ave. Friday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A man is dead following a moped accident on Waialae Avenue Friday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Waialae Avenue and 11th Avenue.

Honolulu police say a 23-year-old man was travelling westbound on Waialae when he made a left turn. As he was turning, an oncoming vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Waipahu man broadsided him.

He was thrown from the moped and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed may have been a factor.

The moped rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

This is Honolulu's 23rd traffic fatality this year compared to 18 this time last year.

