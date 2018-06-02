Alo leads Oklahoma softball past Arizona State, 2-0

Jocelyn Alo has been a revelation for the Oklahoma Sooners softball team this season, and she came up big once again today against Arizona State in the College World Series.

The Oahu native and former James Campbell High School star hit a solo shot to right field to put the Sooners ahead in the third inning. Oklahoma would go on to win the game 2-0.

ALOHA JOCELYN ALO! ??



The @OU_Softball freshman goes yard in OKC to put the Sooners on TOP! #WCWS pic.twitter.com/A7sff66XL6 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 2, 2018

The home run marked Alo’s 29th home run on the season which is just one short of the NCAA’s freshman record.

Alo, who was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year and first team All-American this season, will look to keep her swing going as the Sooners advance to take on the University of Washington on Sunday.

