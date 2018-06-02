HPD responding to apparent fatal officer-involved shooting in Wa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HPD responding to apparent fatal officer-involved shooting in Waipahu

WAIPAHU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu police are responding to an apparent officer-involved shooting in Waipahu. Sources tell Hawaii News Now at least one person is dead.

The incident happened Friday night at a housing complex near Leoku and Waipahu Street.

Police sources say the suspect was killed in the gunfire. 

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated.

