Motorcycle repair shop owner charged for allegedly assaulting underage girls

The outside of Ivan's Psycles & Repair LLC. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A motorcycle repair shop owner is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls.

Ivan Kimo Gabriel, the owner of Ivan's Psycle's and Repair Shop on King Street in Kalihi, has been charged with three counts of first degree sex assault, and six counts of sex assault in the third degree.

Court documents say the girls were all under the age of 14 when the alleged assaults happened. One girl reported the abuse started back in 2016.

That girl's mother did not report it right away, according to the document.

The 50-year-old's bail is set at $350,000. He's expected back in court Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

