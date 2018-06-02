Guilty plea from a man who sexually assaulted juvenile on Kauai

The man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 pleaded guilty in court earlier this week.

Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar said 25-year-old Samson Harong, a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia, pleaded guilty to a charge of first degree sexual assault stemming from a 2017 incident.

Prosecutors say in May last year, Harong broke into a Puhi home, assaulted the child and fled the island.

In December, U.S. Marshals tracked him down and arrested him in Northern California.

Attorneys say because of the guilty plea, Harong could spend 20 years behind bars.

Because he's not a U.S. citizen, he could face deportation after his time in jail.

Harong also faces a charge of burglary. He is set to be sentenced late August.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.