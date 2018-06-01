The Waialae Iki villa of an Academy-Award-winning composer is up for sale

The exterior of the home. (Image: Mariko Reed)

Inside the home now up for sale. (Image: Mariko Reed)

The luxury home of an Academy Award winner is now on the market in East Oahu.

Ryuichi Sakamoto bought the home three years ago. His career accomplishments include an Academy Award for best original score for "The Last Emperor" in 1987, and a Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination for his score in "The Revenant."

The home, located on Ehupua Place, is perched on a hillside with four bedrooms, three baths and a covered lanai. The home also features a private office with its own entrance and bathroom.

There's also a stunning view of the ocean, a modern kitchen and updated design elements.

To view photos of the home, click here.

Recycled stepping-stones from an Oahu Sugar Mill was used and made into fresh stucco with sand from Waimanalo to accent the 3,311-square-foot home.

The home also comes with a pretty price tag. It'll set you back about $2.95 million.

Interested buyers can contact Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties independent agent Diane Ito at (808) 222-0978.

While the home remains on the market, Sakamoto is set to unveil new music at a festival in London next month.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.