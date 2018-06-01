TRAFFIC: Closures planned for Oahu roads could slow your evening commute

Oahu motorists are being advised of road work that may slow the pau hana Friday commute, and nighttime travel into the weekend.

The following closures are planned for the H-1 freeway between the H-1/H-2 merge and the Aiea Heights Overpass:

Friday night

Eastbound: Two left lanes close at 6:30 p.m. Three left lanes close at 7:30 p.m. All lanes reopen at 6 a.m.

Westbound: Two left lanes close at 7:30 p.m. Three left lanes close at 9 p.m. All lanes reopen at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday night

Eastbound: Two left lanes close at 7 p.m. Three left lanes close at 8 p.m. All lanes reopen at 9 a.m.

Westbound: Two left lanes close at 6 p.m. Three left lanes close at 9 p.m. All lanes reopen at 10:15 a.m.

The closures are needed so crews can complete pavement work.

Around the same time, westbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway near Pearlridge Center will also be closed.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit will be installing shoring above the roadway, which is needed to complete part of the Kalauao rail station platform.

The closure will be in effect from Kaonohi Street and Kanuku Street beginning at 9 p.m. lasting until 6 a.m.

The closure will be repeated until June 9.

Drivers will be detoured up Kaonohi Street to Moanalua Road and down Hekaha Street back to Kamehameha Highway westbound, HART says.

The Kanuku Street bus stop will not be serviced during the closure.

