Police identify suspect in fatal H-1 Freeway incident

A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the H-1 near the Wilder Ave. off-ramp (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu police have identified a suspect who was involved in a bizarre incident that ended in the death of a 37-year-old man on the H-1 Freeway last month.

An HPD spokesperson said Friday that Steven Headington, 42, is wanted by police for failing to render aid in the moments following the incident.

On May 21, a 37-year-old man was killed after he was ejected from the bed of a pickup truck he had jumped into while trying to stop its driver from fleeing the scene of a fender-bender accident. Police say Headington, who is now believed to have been the driver of the pickup, remains at large.

That fender-bender, according to police, happened at around 4 a.m. and involved the pickup truck and another sedan.

After the victim had jumped into the pickup truck, the vehicle hit a median near the Wilder off-ramp and knocked him from the truck bed and onto the roadway. The 37-year-old man was then fatally struck by a van being driven by a 21-year-old.

The pickup truck's driver fled the scene after crashing on the highway. Officers also found a young woman with serious injuries in the cab of the truck.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that the pickup truck was stolen.

This story will be updated.

