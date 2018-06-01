Enterprise Holdings to donate $24,000 in scholarships to local high school student-athletes

To help support the development of local student-athletes, Enterprise Holdings Inc. is donating $24,000 in scholarships to high school seniors across the state.

For the ninth year in a row, Enterprise Holdings -- which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands -- is reaching out to local high schools to provide scholarships to 12 seniors. Recipients are selected based on their achievements in athletics, academics and community service by a committee of high school administrators, athletic directors and media.

"The qualities these student athletes embody – a solid work ethic, strong ethical principles and a commitment to serve others – align with the founding values that drive our employees and guide our business every day," said Chris Sbarbaro, vice president of sales and marketing for Enterprise Holdings in Hawaii in a statement. "These women and men have all the tools for continued success in the future, and we're excited to provide the support and recognition they deserve along the way."

The recipients will be honored June 3 at the annual Hawaii High School Hall of Honor Dinner.

