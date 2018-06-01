5 Warriors earn Big West honors

This past season didn’t end the way the Rainbow Warrior baseball team would’ve liked, but some of the team’s players were recognized for their outstanding 2018 campaigns.

Five Warriors were named to the 2018 All-Big West teams, with one honorable mention, one second team and three first team all-conference honorees for the first time in eight seasons.

Sophomore Dylan Thomas earned his spot on the all-conference first team after finishing the season tied for 11th in the NCAA with 14 saves in 18 opportunities.Last season, Thomas was All-Big West honorable mention and conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year.

Junior Kekai Rios earned his first team selection as a utility player after batting .270 for the season. On the year, Rios scored 22 runs and 15 RBIs with four doubles, a home run and 26 walks. He reached base at a .383 clip. On defense, Rios recorded 141 putouts and 43 assists with a .979 fielding percentage.

Junior shortstop Maaki Yamazaki led the Warriors with an impressive .325 batting average and finished the year ranked seventh among Big West hitters.

He led the ‘Bows with 62 hits, 10 doubles and two home runs while scoring 34 runs and tallying 19 RBIs.

Junior third baseman Ethan Lopez made his mark on the all-conference second team roster with 22 runs and 17 RBIs despite playing in only 37 games.

Sophomore right fielder Adam Fogel received an honorable mention for the second time in his career after batting .296 at the end of the campaign. He led Hawaii with 37 RBI to rank seventh in the Big West.

The three first-team honorees are the most for head coach Mike Trapasso’s team since joining the Big West in 2013, and also the highest first-team all-conference count for the Rainbow Warriors since 2010.

The Warriors finished the 2018 season at 27-24.

