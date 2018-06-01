Kupuna Achievers: Carol Nagano

Auntie Carol Nagano braids together meaningful relationships that brings joy to the community.

Giving back through beautifully crafted handmade pieces,



"We have kind of a motto... Moilili Senior Center... where trash blossoms into treasure"

"it is such a joy seeing all of these seniors create something..."

"and I think it really helps them to continue to be active."

She has mastered a special technique from Japan...

"I teach Kumihimo here... and all of the workshops at the Moilili Senior Center... are taught by volunteers -- no one... is paid... but I swear we get reimbursed in ways money cannot buy."

These braided items have a fascinating history...

"Kumihimo is a traditional Japanese craft... it started way back in the 700-800 AD. it started with a Samurai "

Auntie Carol studied the art in Japan and now teaches others here in Hawaii Nei...

Before her days volunteering... she served for 33 years in the federal government...

doing various jobs as a technical writer and spending time in the intelligence field...

"I worked one time for the army... for the Navy... and I ended up at Camp Smith which is the headquarters for the Pacific Command"

You can help the seniors spread the aloha and joy... by donating materials... and looking out for their latest creations at various craft fairs...

There is also room to participate in classes if you're a senior...

" it is a really wonderful experience"

If you know of an auntie or uncle who loves to share their passion and talents with others ... in the way Auntie Carol does...

