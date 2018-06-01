Rainbow Wahine release 2018 season schedule

The 2018-2019 campaign is still a few months away for the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team, but it’s never too early to get excited for the upcoming season.

Head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos released the team's 2018 schedule yesterday, including 18 home matches at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The home schedule features some of the nation’s top teams such as UCLA, Coastal Carolina, Oregon and defending Big West champions Cal Poly.

Hawaii will begin the season with the Rainbow Wahine Classic from August 24-26 featuring Gonzaga (WCC), Kansas State (Big 12) and UCLA.

Women's Volleyball Releases 2018 Schedule https://t.co/K3VYqYYLpA — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) May 31, 2018

The ‘Bows will open their Big West schedule on the road against UC Davis on Friday, Sept. 21 and UC Irvine on Sunday, Sept. 23.

This past season, Mow-Sanots led the Wahine to a 20-8 overall record and finished second in the Big West with a 14-2 conference mark= in her first season as head coach.

The Wahine will return a formidable squad this season with 11 letterwinners including four starters this coming season such as McKenna Granato and Norene Iosia.

