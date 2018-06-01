Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huli

Aloha ?Aina ho?i kakou, ?o Laiana Kanoa-Wong keia me ka hua ?olelo o ka la. Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huli". Let?s try that together, "huli". A ?o ia!. Huli can mean to turn over, or change as an opinion. Huli also means to search and seek. There is a saying; "Huli ka lima i luna, pololi ka ?opu, huli ka lima i lalo, ma?ona ka ?opu" this could mean, If you only turn your hands upward to beg for food, you will remain hungry, but when you turn your hands down, to work then you will be filled and fed. Huli ka lima i lalo, symbolizes the turning of our hands back to the ?aina for that is our source of life and sustenance. E ola mau ka ?olelo Hawai?i, aloha.

