Tagovailoa documents Saban, fellow Alabama players stranded on boat in middle of lake

Nick Saban and the University of Alabama football team are known for their meticulous preparation going into a game.

But on Thursday, the Crimson Tide head coach and some of his players -- including Tua Tagovailoa -- weren’t prepared for their toughest opposition of all: Being stranded in the middle of a lake.

According to Tagovailoa’s Snapchat story, he, Saban and a few other Crimson Tide players were reportedly stranded in the middle of Lake Tuscaloosa after their boat ran out of gasoline.

While most people stranded in the middle of a lake would have a panic attack, Saban and his players kept their cool and were able to call for help and return to shore safely, but not before sharing a few laughs along the way.

