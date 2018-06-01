Tagovailoa documents Saban, fellow Alabama players stranded on boat in middle of lake

Nick Saban and the University of Alabama football team are known for their meticulous preparation going into a game.

But on Thursday, the Crimson Tide head coach and some of his players -- including Tua Tagovailoa -- weren’t prepared for their toughest opposition of all: Being stranded in the middle of a lake.

According to Tagovailoa’s Snapchat story, he, Saban and a few other Crimson Tide players were reportedly stranded in the middle of Lake Tuscaloosa after their boat ran out of gasoline.

Looks Like Nick Saban and 'Bama Football Players Forgot To Fill Their Boat With Gas

While most people stranded in the middle of a lake would have a panic attack, Saban and his players kept their cool and were able to call for help and return to shore safely, but not before sharing a few laughs along the way.

