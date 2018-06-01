Business Report: 6/1/18

A new UH report says neither flood nor lava nor toxic gas can stay the economy from its continued expansion. Visitor arrivals remain up, air capacity remains expansive, and a labor shortage means most people are working and raises are starting to outpace inflation. UHERO predicts 1.2% job growth on Oahu, 1.4% on the Big Island, 1.9% on Maui and Kauai.

May is over, and most of May has been tallied for arrivals by air – they're up 8% from last year – I'm extrapolating from the days counted to say May got 900,000 arrivals.

Southwest Airlines hopes to start selling tickets to Hawaii sometime this year. But its official flight schedule has no Hawaii service through the first week of January.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.