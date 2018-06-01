HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze in Kalihi

HFD extinguished an early-morning fire in Kalihi (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire early Friday in Kalihi.

More than 20 firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to the one-story, single-family home on Kaumualii Street.

HFD said prior to arrival, a man who was at home at the time saw the flames and used a garden hose to try to get it under control. That’s when another man woke up to the noise.

After failed attempts to put out the flames, they then left the structure.

Firefighters later arrived at the scene and managed to fully extinguish the blaze by 4:45 a.m.

The first man suffered minor burns to his arm and hand but refused medical treatment, HFD said.

No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two men.

Two other people -- a man and woman -- who also live in the house were out of town at the time.

The home did not have a working smoke detector, officials said.

The fire caused approximately $220,000 in damage. Another neighboring home sustained minor heat damage estimated at $500.

HFD is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.