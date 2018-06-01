HPD investigating attempted murder case in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Ewa Beach on Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old man fired a weapon at several people after an argument. The suspect fled the scene but was later found by police on Mailani Street.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.

He remains in custody.

This story will be updated.

