Forecast: Another day of trade winds, passing showers, sunshine

The trade winds are 10-20 mph this morning and will hover at the high end of that range this afternoon.

Showers will ride in on the winds and fall mainly windward and mauka.

High in Honolulu will be 83 degrees.

Trade winds will continue well into next week as high pressure is expected to stay north of the islands.

Showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mauka areas, with a few showers briefly spreading leeward. An unsettled trade wind pattern may develop over the weekend, bringing an increase in enhanced showers. The trades may become strong and gusty late in the weekend and Monday.

Surf is up south and east. The south swell is forecast to peak just below advisory level or 8 feet.

Another larger south swell is expected late Sunday and Monday. East shores are directly tied to the trade winds.

As the winds ease, so will the size of east-side surf.

Waves today are expected to be 5-7 feet south and east, 4-6 feet west, 1-3 feet north.

Small craft advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

Special weather statement for trace ashfall over the Ka'u District and along Highway 11 southwest of Volcano town.

- Dan Cooke

