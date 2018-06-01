Half-Ironman race to continue as scheduled on Big Island - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Half-Ironman race to continue as scheduled on Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) - An Ironman coach says he plans to bring about 35 athletes to compete in the Big Island race despite the Kilauea lava eruptions that continue to devastate the island.

The Star-Advertiser reports that 22-time Ironman finisher Raul Torres of Honolulu called the eruptions beautiful, yet terrifying. Ironman spokesman Dan Berglund said the race will continue as scheduled.

The half-Ironman course involves a 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) swim at Hapuna Beach State Park, followed by a 56-mile (90-kilometer) bike loop up the Kohala coastline to Hawi and back, capped by a 13.1-mile (21-kilometer) run on Fairmont Orchid resort grounds. About 1,600 athletes are registered.

Berglund said that while there had been recent reports of air quality concerns in the town of Kailua-Kona, air quality along the Kohala Coast has been considered OK.

